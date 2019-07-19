Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel WILLIAMS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel WILLIAMS Jr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jr., Samuel Was born in Atlanta, GA 2/17/36. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. He worshipped with Omega Baptist church, Maria Joseph Living Center, and was a longtime member of Bethel Church of God in Christ. Samuel is survived by his sister Diane Dial, daughters Ann and Nikki; son Gary; grandsons Ryan (Courtney), Demetrius (Julie), Courtney, and Estevan; and great grandson Cavell; also, a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am at Omega Baptist Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.