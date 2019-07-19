|
|
WILLIAMS, Jr., Samuel Was born in Atlanta, GA 2/17/36. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. He worshipped with Omega Baptist church, Maria Joseph Living Center, and was a longtime member of Bethel Church of God in Christ. Samuel is survived by his sister Diane Dial, daughters Ann and Nikki; son Gary; grandsons Ryan (Courtney), Demetrius (Julie), Courtney, and Estevan; and great grandson Cavell; also, a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am at Omega Baptist Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019