1/
Sandra BENTON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENTON, Sandra "Sandy" Age 70, of Clayton, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on January 4, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Beatrice (Sanders) and Harmon Benton. She retired after more than 40 years from her position as Personnel Manager at Kmart. She is survived by her nieces; Debbie (Greg) Merrick, Sandy (Barry) Burdette, Donna (Jim) Conway, Micki Benton, & Stephanie Benton, God-children; Beth (Robbie) Rosenkranz, Mike (Amanda) Miller, Emily (Johnnie) O'Daniel, & Bill (Carrie) Wood, best-friend of 63 years; Patti (Lavon) Miller, along with numerous great- nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Floyd, James "Whitey", Edgar, & Donald Benton. The family will be having a visitation for Sandy from 10-12 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH). Her service will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Sam Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery in Clayton. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, please maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if you attend. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved