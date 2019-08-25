Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra BUDDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra BUDDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra BUDDE Obituary
BUDDE, Sandra Cullens Age 76, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 12, 2019. Sandra was a graduate of Xenia High School where she was a majorette, class of 1960. She worked as a professional administrator for many CPA firms until her retirement in 1996. Sandra loved to garden and interior/exterior decorating, in fact she won several City Beautification awards throughout the years for her flowers and Christmas decorations. Sandra had a smile and presence about her that lit up a room. She brought a lot of love, advice, wisdom, hope and humor to the many lives she touched. She never met a stranger and always worried about the well being of other's before her own. She valiantly and fiercely fought stage 4 metastatic breast cancer to the very end, she is and always will be a strong warrior. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert "Shorty" & Hazel LaMar; her sisters, Shirley Eckley and Mary Burnham. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Thomas E. Budde; Daughter, Candace Cullens Howard; Special Grandson, "B-man" Howard; Brother, Eddie (Alma) LaMar and countless nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and many wonderful friends (some whom she has never met in person). A gathering of family and friends will be held in her honor at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH. 45429 Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11-1pm followed by a memorial service promptly at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Autism society of Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now