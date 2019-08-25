|
BUDDE, Sandra Cullens Age 76, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 12, 2019. Sandra was a graduate of Xenia High School where she was a majorette, class of 1960. She worked as a professional administrator for many CPA firms until her retirement in 1996. Sandra loved to garden and interior/exterior decorating, in fact she won several City Beautification awards throughout the years for her flowers and Christmas decorations. Sandra had a smile and presence about her that lit up a room. She brought a lot of love, advice, wisdom, hope and humor to the many lives she touched. She never met a stranger and always worried about the well being of other's before her own. She valiantly and fiercely fought stage 4 metastatic breast cancer to the very end, she is and always will be a strong warrior. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert "Shorty" & Hazel LaMar; her sisters, Shirley Eckley and Mary Burnham. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Thomas E. Budde; Daughter, Candace Cullens Howard; Special Grandson, "B-man" Howard; Brother, Eddie (Alma) LaMar and countless nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and many wonderful friends (some whom she has never met in person). A gathering of family and friends will be held in her honor at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH. 45429 Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11-1pm followed by a memorial service promptly at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Autism society of Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019