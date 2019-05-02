Resources More Obituaries for Sandra Bunn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandra Bunn

Obituary Condolences Flowers BUNN, Sandra K. Sandy was born on December 19th, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio and passed into the arms of God on April 29th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ott; mother, Mavis Roepcke; and sister, Carol Staten. She is survived by her devoted husband and soulmate of 45 years, Wade Bunn; daughters, Dawn Black, Debbie (Greg) Lutz; and son, Darrin (Heather) Bunn; stepdaughters Dawn Ellison and Diane Blyth; and stepson, David (Tammy) Bunn. She is survived by 12 grandchildren; David M. (Alicia) Bunn, Ashley (Zach) Keen, Ross Bunn, Wade T. (Kelsey) Bunn, Christopher (Emily) Lutz, Courtney Lutz, Caleb Sabourin, Kaycee Bunn, Josh Kline, Brittany Kline, Destinee Dunn, and J.T. Wilmouth. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren; Chandler Bunn, Carson Bunn, Cole Keen, and Kayden Atkinson; nieces Angela and Melissa Staten; cousin, Mark (Pat) Grisso. Sandy is also survived by Aunts, Norma Jean (whom she is forever grateful found her after 65 years), Barbara Ann (Chris), Betty Lou, and Dorothy Mae (Jim); half-sister, Patty Ott and half-brother, Ralph Ott; and numerous other cousins and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a step-brother, Bob (Debbie) Littler. Having a family was everything to Sandy; her children and grandchildren were the greatest blessing in life. Sandy retired in 2010 from BAE Systems as Director of Business Development and soon after joined Bennett Aerospace as a Business Development Consultant for an additional 5 years for a combined 39 year career in the civil service and defense business, including 11 years at Wright-Patterson AFB, where she spent the majority of that time in the F-16 System Program Office. She was honored and inducted into the F-16 Hall of Fame in May 2000, and has served as the Alumni Association President from its inception in 1990. Anyone who knew her, knew how proud she was to have been a part of that program and truly loved her world-wide family. She credited her mentors that she worked with as "door-openers" to her successful career in the defense business. In her usual manner of giving, since 1993 she has served as a volunteer and in 2011 was elected to the Board of Directors of the Family Violence Prevention Center in Greene County, a cause she was adamant about to provide hope, support and comfort to victims of domestic violence. Sandy was a member of the Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church and has served on the Church Council for many years. She dearly loved her church and found much comfort and peace being a part of the church family. Even through the darkest times in her life, her faith in God never wavered. She and Wade loved to travel but was just as happy spending summers at their St. Mary's Lake place with her "Lake Rat" family. Sandy always defined her greatest success in life as putting a smile on someone's face and knowing she put it there. She was a legendary prankster and well-known for her humor, quick wit and wonderful laugh...even at herself. She was a dedicated and extremely loyal friend who always said her friends were her chosen family. She never met a stranger. The family extends their deep appreciation for all the love and support they have received. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, E. Stroop Road, on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ron Wean officiating. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Interment at Mount Zion Cemetery, Beavercreek, after memorial service. In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested that donations be made to either the Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County or Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.