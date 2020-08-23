1/1
SANDRA BURNS
BURNS, Sandra Lynn Sandra Lynn Burns, of Oxford, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence. Sandy was born on July 26, 1967, to the late Jim and Jo Ann Burns. Sandy was one-of-a kind and a true hero for many. Sandy was employed at the Oxford McDonalds as the Lobby Boss for nearly 32 years until her retirement in 2017. Over the years, Sandy received numerous awards and was an active participant in various programs through the Butler County Board of Development Disabilities. Sandy is survived by her sister, Beverly (Larry) Ezsol of Oxford; brothers, Mike (Nellie) Burns, and Bill (Jill) Burns of Fairfield; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Tricia Day and Mark Hodges. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Burns. The family would like to extend great thanks and appreciation for all of the kindness, love and extra-hard work from Margie Sears, Ranaye Hampton, all of Sandy's home care staff, and the employees of Oxford McDonalds and Ability to Thrive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Research or the Faith Church in Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25 at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, from 10am-Noon with services immediately following. Burial will follow in the Darrtown Cemetery. The family asks that you wear red in honor of Sandy. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
