SANDRA COLLINS
COLLINS, Sandra L.

81, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born December 14, 1938, in Wellston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clifford and Goldie (Grashel) DeWitt. Sandra worked in retail for several businesses in Springfield for many years. Survivors include two daughters, Amy Ebner and Becky Collins, both of Springfield; one grand- daughter, Beth & Rodney Bergfeld; one brother, Richard & Paula DeWitt; a special sister-in-law, Carol DeWitt; one longtime family friend, Doreen Spach and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2001; a son, Tony; one sister, Judy Jones; two brothers, Larry and Garry DeWitt and a son-in-law, Jeff Ebner. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
