CONKLIN, Sandra L. Age 82, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 with her children by her side. Sandra was born on September 29, 1937 in Springfield, OH, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Benson) Sanders. Sandra was a loving wife, an exceptional mother, and grandmother, who always put her family above all else. She retired from Elder-Beerman after many years of service. Sandra will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is proceeded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 32 years, Donald L. Conklin. Sandra is survived by her children, Dave, Jeff (Jennifer), and Vicki (Jeff) Bowman; grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, and Samuel; sisters, Shirley Roberts and Edie Mims; brother-in-law, Richard (Priscilla) Conklin; and numerous beloved family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am Friday, May 29, 2020. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Social Row Transitional Care for the great care they gave Sandra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls of Dayton, 15 S 2nd St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020