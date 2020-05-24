|
|
CONKLIN (Sanders), Sandra L. Age 82, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 with her children by her side. Sandra was born September 29, 1937 in Springfield, OH, to the late Harold and Evelyn Sanders. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am Friday, May 29, 2020. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Social Row Transitional Care for the great care they gave Sandra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls of Dayton, 15 S 2nd St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020