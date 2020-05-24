Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Sandra CONKLIN


1937 - 2020
Sandra CONKLIN Obituary
CONKLIN (Sanders), Sandra L. Age 82, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 with her children by her side. Sandra was born September 29, 1937 in Springfield, OH, to the late Harold and Evelyn Sanders. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am Friday, May 29, 2020. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Social Row Transitional Care for the great care they gave Sandra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls of Dayton, 15 S 2nd St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020
