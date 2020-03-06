Home

COST, Sandra L. 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1943 in Springfield the daughter of Frank R. Beatrice L. (Ditty) Lyons. Her favorite activity was going down to the Ohio River with her husband Ron, in their camper and sitting around the campfire. She also enjoyed her naps with her loving beagle, JJ. Survivors include her husband Ron; two children and their spouses, Ronald & Susan Cost, II and Debra & Scott Pinkham, all of Texas; four grandchildren, Justin & Lisa Cost and Jamie Cost, Matthew and Zack Pinkham. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James "Jim" Lyons and Kenneth "Bud" Lyons. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Sandra's name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
