ELLIS (Bobbitt), Sandra Lee 82 of Lebanon, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at . Born to Orville and Anna (nee: Armentrout) Bobbitt on January 15, 1938 in Xenia, OH. Sandra was a 1956 graduate of Xenia High School and went on to work as a secretary for Lebanon Schools for 20 years, before retiring in 1989. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking for her family. Sandra gathered often with friends to play cards and put puzzles together. She loved to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Sandra was also a devoted member at Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preceded in death by her parents and her one sister, Joyce Daubenmire. Sandra is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Ellis of Lebanon, two sons, Chris Ellis and Chadd (Robin) Ellis both of Lebanon, one brother, Ron (Betty) Bobbitt of South Carolina, three grandchildren, Bradd, Brittany and Brianna Ellis and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and the families personal wishes, private services will take place at their convenience. Donations have been requested to . If you are experiencing any symptoms, we encourage you to pay your respects via alternate methods, such as sending a sympathy card or a message through the online guestbook links below. Please do your part to slow the spread and follow the guidelines as prescribed by the CDC and Federal & State mandates. www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 4, 2020