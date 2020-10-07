1/
Sandra EVANS
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANS, Sandra Jean Sandra Jean Evans, 65, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born January 3, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. Sandra is survived by her husband, Gary Evans; son, Matthew Evans; daughter, Michelle Evans; grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Lincoln Specht, and Nora Evans; mother, Marilyn Craft; brothers, Allen Lawson, Joseph Scott Lawson, and Daryl Craft; and her sisters, Connie Lawson and Laurie Layman. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Lawson; stepfather, Bart Craft; and her brother, Joel Craft. A gathering of family & friends will be held from 4-6 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Michael Hout officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved