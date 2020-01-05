|
FARR, Sandra Friend Phelps Age 74 passed away on December 29, 2019 in South Carolina. Born in Farmersville, Ohio, on August 20, 1945 to the late Cora Mildred Hoops Friend and Paul Friend, Sandy was preceded in death by two children Leca and Chris Phelps, infant brother, two sisters Phyllis Friend Stoutenborough, Rosalie Friend Focht, and brother-in-law Ken Focht. Sandy is survived by her husband Tom Farr, son Mike Phelps, daughter Kimber (Jesse Weidner) Phelps, step-son Brad (Ashlie) Farr, and grandchildren Rylie (Shawn) Lindsey, Erin Phelps, Kendall Phelps, Ryan Issacs, Austin Ventura, Makayla Ventura, Christian Phelps, Breeanna Phelps, and Lucy Phelps, Step-grand sons Avram, Truman, and Shiloh Farr, brother Richard Friend, sister Brenda Friend Boyer and friend Ron Peck, brother-in-law Dave Stoutenborough and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services to be held in the Spring 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020