Sandra Filmon

Sandra Filmon Obituary
FILMON, Sandra "Sandy Fox" Passed away on December 2. She is survived by her mother and two brothers. Sandra graduated from Shawnee High School in 1972. She worked in the Health Care industry helping to take care of the elderly and sick. She was a huge animal lover as well. The family will have a private memorial service in the future at their convenience. There will be no visiting hours at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
