|
|
HART, Sandra Sue Age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1942, the daughter of Ballard and Dorothy Long. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Wilbur Allen Hart in 1995 and brother, William David Long. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Jeff) Peck; grandchildren, Tara (James) Herron and Lacy (Matt) Homan; great grandchildren, Ruby, Pearl and Rose Herron, Grant and Austen Homan; caregiver and friend, Melissa (Dave) Smith. Sandra is also survived by her dog, Cody. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of Middletown for their care of Sandra. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Hospice Care of Middletown in Sandra's memory. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence for the Hart family.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020