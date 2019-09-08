|
|
HENSLEY, Sandra R. Age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 18, 1944, to the late Virginia (Courtney) and Raymond McFarland. Mrs. Hensley retired from the Carlisle Public School System, as a Library Aide after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Vineyard Community Church in Franklin, she volunteered at the Vineyard Free Clinic, and volunteered at Sycamore Hospital for 12 years; and was a Charter Member of the Carlisle Lioness Club. Preceded in death by 2 brothers Donnie & Jerry Boyce, and by her sister Artie Coffey. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ray Hensley; her daughter Angie (Ralph) DeBord; her son Randy (Eri) Hensley; her grandchildren, Josh DeBord, Jackie Hensley & Yvonne DeBord; 2 brothers, Rick McFarland & Johnny Schaffer (Doris); sister Mary Grushon (Jerry); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, foster siblings,other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Vineyard Community Church, 4900 OH State Route 123, Franklin, OH 45005, with Pastor Wolfenbarger officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday (2 hours prior to the service) at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in Sandy's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019