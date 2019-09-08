Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
Sandra HENSLEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vineyard Community Church
4900 OH State Route 123
Franklin, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vineyard Community Church
4900 OH State Route 123
Franklin, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra HENSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra HENSLEY


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra HENSLEY Obituary
HENSLEY, Sandra R. Age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 18, 1944, to the late Virginia (Courtney) and Raymond McFarland. Mrs. Hensley retired from the Carlisle Public School System, as a Library Aide after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Vineyard Community Church in Franklin, she volunteered at the Vineyard Free Clinic, and volunteered at Sycamore Hospital for 12 years; and was a Charter Member of the Carlisle Lioness Club. Preceded in death by 2 brothers Donnie & Jerry Boyce, and by her sister Artie Coffey. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ray Hensley; her daughter Angie (Ralph) DeBord; her son Randy (Eri) Hensley; her grandchildren, Josh DeBord, Jackie Hensley & Yvonne DeBord; 2 brothers, Rick McFarland & Johnny Schaffer (Doris); sister Mary Grushon (Jerry); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, foster siblings,other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Vineyard Community Church, 4900 OH State Route 123, Franklin, OH 45005, with Pastor Wolfenbarger officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday (2 hours prior to the service) at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in Sandy's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now