Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church
224 Dayton St
Hamilton, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Stephen Cemetery
Sandra JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Sandra Catherine Rust Sept. 24, 1939 Jan. 29, 2020 The beloved wife of Thomas L. Johnson, of Hamilton, Ohio, died surrounded by her loving family on January 29. Sandy and Tom were married on June 8, 1957, at St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Hamilton. For 63 years, they were an inseparable pairand a model of the deepest love and devotion to all who knew them. Sandy was the devoted mother of two adoring daughters, Cheryl (Myron) Bowling and Lesa Milders, and five grandchildren: Jenny (Greg) Hengehold, Tom (Tena) Bowling, Kate (Brock) Bowling, Tim (Brittany) Milders, and Annie (Casey) Henn. She took the greatest delight in spoiling and feeding her 11 great-grandchildren: Ayden, Trevor, Caroline, Abby, Owen, Ellie, Grayson, Everett, Gus, Arlo, and Scarlett. Sandy loved shopping, tending to her home, talking on the phone, Elvis, and above all, spending time with her family. For 57 years, she gathered regularly with her girlhood friendsMary Sue Lakes, Lois Pohlman, Dolores Weinmann, Wanda Crapo, and Donna Valefor cards and lots of laughter. A 1957 graduate of Hamilton High School, she spent her career with the billing department at Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital and as secretary to the doctors of Taft Place Medical Center. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and James Johnson, and aunts Hazel (Don) Waitman and Catherine (Tommy) Crouch. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home (240 Ross Ave., Hamilton). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church (224 Dayton St., Hamilton) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at St. Stephen Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 1, 2020
