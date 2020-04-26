|
|
LEY (Deger), Sandra Lee Passed away from natural causes April 19, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, George Albert and Gabriella Starr Deger, and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Dick Scherack. Sandra is survived by her husband Paul, and sons Bryon (Megan) of Columbus and Shawn of Birmingham MI; along with seven grandchildren, Victoria, Gabriella, Camille (Columbus), and Roman, Isla, Grant and Tamer (Birmingham MI). Sandra's loves of her life were her sons, grandchildren, cats, and the grade school kids who attended St, Rita Catholic Church after school enrichment program Special Afternoons. The family wishes to thank the Therapist of Kettering Home Care, Hillspring, and Nurses and Doctors at Kettering Medical Center CTCU Cardio Thoracic Unit. Private graveside with a Memorial Mass at St. Henry Catholic Church, Dayton, when it's ok to gather again. In lieu of flowers (should you wish), donations in Sandra's name may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020