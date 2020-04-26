Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra LEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra LEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra LEY Obituary
LEY (Deger), Sandra Lee Passed away from natural causes April 19, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, George Albert and Gabriella Starr Deger, and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Dick Scherack. Sandra is survived by her husband Paul, and sons Bryon (Megan) of Columbus and Shawn of Birmingham MI; along with seven grandchildren, Victoria, Gabriella, Camille (Columbus), and Roman, Isla, Grant and Tamer (Birmingham MI). Sandra's loves of her life were her sons, grandchildren, cats, and the grade school kids who attended St, Rita Catholic Church after school enrichment program Special Afternoons. The family wishes to thank the Therapist of Kettering Home Care, Hillspring, and Nurses and Doctors at Kettering Medical Center CTCU Cardio Thoracic Unit. Private graveside with a Memorial Mass at St. Henry Catholic Church, Dayton, when it's ok to gather again. In lieu of flowers (should you wish), donations in Sandra's name may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -