LOGES, Sandra Springboro, Ohio - Sandy Loges (Sandra Lucille Bettinger Loges), age 74, of Springboro passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by family, at Mercy Jewish Hospital,Cincinnati. Sandy was born September 19, 1944 in Decatur, AL to the late Gerald and Virginia Bettinger. She is survived by her loving husband, Sidney L. Johnson, seven children, Richard Loges III, Rodney Loges, Randal Loges, Angel Loges, and Russel Loges, Rochelle Hodson and Shanen Ilg and seventeen grandchildren. Sandy always made sure that those who came across her path knew they were loved. Sandy actively planned cruises, and loved to take her friends and family with her all over the world. On Wednesday, March 21st, Sandy set off on her final cruise. In keeping with Sandy's wishes there will not be a formal funeral service. Sandy's family invites you to join them for a celebration of her life at Polen Farm (5099 Bigger Rd, Kettering OH 45440) from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Monday, March 25, 2019, with a brief program at 12:00 Noon. Those who know and love Sandy will understand that she would not have wanted flowers. Instead the family asks you to consider a memorial gift to For Love of Children at 131 N Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402 or at https://flocdayton.org/. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019