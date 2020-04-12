Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Sandra MATTHEWS


1950 - 2020
Sandra MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS (Ferryman), Sandra K. "Sandi" 69, of Springfield, passed away Sunday April 5th, 2020 in her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2-brothers, and ex-husband. She is survived by her children: Michael (Tonya) Matthews and Missey (Doug) Adkins, seven grandsons, and several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Lola. Sandi was employed by Olan Mills for over 25 years and Assurant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark County Public Library. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
