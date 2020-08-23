1/
Sandra MUSCAR
MUSCAR, Sandra Lou Sandra Lou Muscar, 75, 9/11/1944 to 8/11/2020. Sandy passed away at Miami Valley Hospital. She is now free of pain and in a better place. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Talley and John Muscar, her husband of 28 years, who loved and adored her. Also her canine buddy Benji, and her brother-in-law, Wayne Muscar of Shepherdsvile, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to to the Animal Rescue, 6790 Webster Street, Dayton. Sandy, I will always love you.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
