Sandra NEMCIC

Sandra NEMCIC Obituary
NEMCIC, Sandra Rae Age 80, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Sandra was born March 15, 1939 in Middletown, OH to the late Ora Rose and Mike Albert Hamlin. Sandra is survived by her husband, Frank W. Nemcic; son, Michael (Connie) Nemcic; daughter, Melissa (Charlie) Hust; 4 granchildren and 3 great-granchildren. Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her step- mother, Helen Hamlin. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Nemcic family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019
