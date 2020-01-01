Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra NIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra NIXON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra NIXON Obituary
NIXON, Sandra L. 80 of Urbana OH passed away quietly on Saturday 12/28/19. She is survived by her son Brian (Sheri) Nixon of Springfield, 3 grandchildren Brandi (Josh) White, Josh (Sarah) Sarven and Zach Sarven and fianc? Courtney Haney, 7 great-grandchildren, her mother Elaine Savely of Nelsonville, OH, Brother Fred (Jeannie) Beal, sister Joyce Bishop, sister Jeannie (Larry) Savage and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Samuel Nixon and her father Arthur Savely. Sandy loved being with people and leaves behind many friends. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and animal lover, leaving behind her beloved dog Cody. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #120 in Urbana OH, and a lifetime member of the in Urbana. Sandy donated her body to Wright State Anatomical Program. No local services are planned per her wishes, but a celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -