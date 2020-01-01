|
NIXON, Sandra L. 80 of Urbana OH passed away quietly on Saturday 12/28/19. She is survived by her son Brian (Sheri) Nixon of Springfield, 3 grandchildren Brandi (Josh) White, Josh (Sarah) Sarven and Zach Sarven and fianc? Courtney Haney, 7 great-grandchildren, her mother Elaine Savely of Nelsonville, OH, Brother Fred (Jeannie) Beal, sister Joyce Bishop, sister Jeannie (Larry) Savage and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Samuel Nixon and her father Arthur Savely. Sandy loved being with people and leaves behind many friends. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and animal lover, leaving behind her beloved dog Cody. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #120 in Urbana OH, and a lifetime member of the in Urbana. Sandy donated her body to Wright State Anatomical Program. No local services are planned per her wishes, but a celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 1, 2020