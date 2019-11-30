Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Peagler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Peagler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Peagler In Memoriam
In Memory of Sandra Peagler of Dayton, Ohio. A Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Dear Friend. She passed away November 30, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Johnson, & son, Martin Johnson Jr., Parents, Leroy Peagler & Antoinette Hill, Brother Leroy Peagler Jr., Sister, Jacqueline Pridgen. She leaves her Daughter, Grandchildren & a Host of Family and Friends to Cherish Her Memory. Nany, We Love and miss you. Rest peacefully. Your Family "The Gang"
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -