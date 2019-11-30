|
|
In Memory of Sandra Peagler of Dayton, Ohio. A Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Dear Friend. She passed away November 30, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Johnson, & son, Martin Johnson Jr., Parents, Leroy Peagler & Antoinette Hill, Brother Leroy Peagler Jr., Sister, Jacqueline Pridgen. She leaves her Daughter, Grandchildren & a Host of Family and Friends to Cherish Her Memory. Nany, We Love and miss you. Rest peacefully. Your Family "The Gang"
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019