Sandra REDICK

REDICK, Sandra "Sandy" Passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born on February 23, 1952, and lived in Centerville with her husband, Robert. Sandy was greeted in Heaven by her son. She believed that God's grace was immeasurable and his mercy inexhaustible, and she found comfort in His peace. Per her wishes, there will be no service, but memories and prayers can be left for Sandy on the Newcomer Funeral Home website, www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
