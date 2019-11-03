Home

Anderson Funeral Home
RIDENOUR, Sandra Kay Age 73, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Sandra was born April 9, 1946 to her late parents Harry and Mayme Snider. Sandra is survived by her spouse of 29 years Roger Ridenour; her son Duane (Tammy) Bower; daughter Stephanie (Chuck) Canter; sisters Lynn (Barry) Glass and Sharon (Carmen) Ramsey; eleven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linette Reedy; and brother Rob Snider. Sandra graduated from Springboro High School in 1964. She then went on to electronics school and performed testing and built parts for computers. Sandra loved to do stained glass. She loved being at home with her family, and lived for her grandkids and great grandkids. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Visitation will be at 10 am until the time of service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Springboro Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sandra to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Dr, Middletown, OH 45005. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Ridenour family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
