MAJUSICK, Sandra S. Age 74 of Beavercreek, OH passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at . She was born August 22, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to Harvey and Miriam (Olinger) Waggoner. Sandra married Walter Majusick on November 28, 1969 in Dayton, OH. Sandy belonged to various organizations to include the Loyal Order of the Moose #73, Auxiliary life member of the VFW #9927 and a member of Auxiliary of the American Legion #763. She graduated from Natalie Roth High School in 1963 and worked for Delco Products and Factory Lighting. Sandy enjoyed crocheting, camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Sandy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Walt; two daughters, Anastasia (Ron) Smeltzer and Rebecca (Jason) Ellis; four grandchildren, Brandon and Abigail Smeltzer and Conner and Harper Ellis; two brothers, Jim and John (Donna) Waggoner; a sister, Carol (Roger) Cooper; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Bobby Waggoner. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to (Ohio's Hospice), 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or Miami Valley Chapter, Alzheimer's Foundation, 31 Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary