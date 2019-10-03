|
SMITH, Sandra L. "Sandy" Of Springfield, passed away in her home on September 30, 2019. She was born in Springfield on August 24 the daughter of the late Homer and Lorene (Tomlinson) Dickinson. Sandy was a graduate of Springfield High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Antioch University in 2000. She worked as a Pathways Coordinator for kids at Clark County Developmental Disabilities and previously at various children's service agencies throughout the Miami Valley as well as in the athletic and psychology departments at Wittenberg University. Sandy is survived by three children, Adam Grieser and his fiance', Alexa Whaley of Springfield, Kerry and Rob Cassell of Springfield and Kate Bremer of Columbus; step-son, Aaron and Amy Smith of Massachusetts; and grandchildren, Nick and Noah Cassell, Sam Bremer, Bryant Robbins Jr., and Morgan, Griffin and Rory Smith. She was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Hart. Sandy was a loyal friend and devoted her life to her kids and to being "Nana" to her grandkids. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service of remembrance will begin at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Clark County, c/o 2535 Kenton St., Springfield, OH 45505. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019