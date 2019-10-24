|
SMITH, Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Of Springfield, passed from this life on October 21, 2019. She was born on June 20,1939, daughter of the late Harold Wilbur Chase and Bethel Elizabeth (Roberts) Conover. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Smith) Standley, and two grandsons, Colt and Luke Standley. She was preceded in death by her son, Barton Smith, and son in law, Stephen Standley. A private family burial will be held at Myers Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2019