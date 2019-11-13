|
|
SUDDUTH, Sandra Sue Age 79, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Sandra was born to William and Sarah (Baker) Siler in Dayton, OH on February 18, 1940. She graduated from Fairmont High School and was a member of both Indian Lake and Miamisburg Moose Lodges. Sandra was always happy and enjoyed summers at the family cottage on Indian Lake, boating and watching the sunsets with friends and family from the deck. She was an amazing baker; her Christmas cookies will be missed this year. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William C. Siler jr.; son, Scott Sudduth. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James M; children, Sherryl Cornett, Jim (Amy) Sudduth; grandchildren, April (Dan) Friedrichs, Allison (Zachary) Wilkinson, Andrew (Amanda) Sudduth, Luke Sudduth; great-grandchildren, Aeris & Aria. Family will greet friends 10-11am on Friday, November 15 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019