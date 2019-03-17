Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Yeazell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Yeazell


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Yeazell Obituary
YEAZELL, Sandra K. 71, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Springfield, Regional Medical Center. Sandra was born October 12, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio to Sturgell and Recie (Miller) McCarty. She was a 1965 graduate of Springfield South high School. She then worked in the Editorial Department for the Springfield News-Sun for 42 years retiring in 2007. Survivors include a sister, Pam McCarty; one aunt, Mary Dennison; and numerous cousins. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Rucker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now