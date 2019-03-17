|
YEAZELL, Sandra K. 71, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Springfield, Regional Medical Center. Sandra was born October 12, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio to Sturgell and Recie (Miller) McCarty. She was a 1965 graduate of Springfield South high School. She then worked in the Editorial Department for the Springfield News-Sun for 42 years retiring in 2007. Survivors include a sister, Pam McCarty; one aunt, Mary Dennison; and numerous cousins. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Rucker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019