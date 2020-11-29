1/
SANFORD ERVIN
1937 - 2020
ERVIN, Sanford Thomas

Sanford Thomas Ervin, 83, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on November 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 17, 1937, the son of Sam and Hazel (Palmer) Ervin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Fern Ervin; daughters, Debra Marcum, Deanna Ervin; brothers,

Ronny Ervin, Samuel Ervin; sister, Sylvia. Tom is survived by his daughter, Donna (Jack) Bowling; wife, Janice (Hagins) Ervin; brothers, Johnny (Glenn) Ervin, Charles Ervin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Jack-Randall, Joshua; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am Wednesday,

December 2, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Burial will be Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the Autism Society Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 75, Milford, OH 45150. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
