Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford LAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford LAFFERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sanford LAFFERTY Obituary
LAFFERTY, Sanford W. "Sam" Age 75 of Fairborn, OH. peacefully left this earth on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by is mother, Emma Ruth Lafferty, Grandmother, Eva Richards, and Grandson, Brandon W. Lafferty. Sam was survived by his beloved wife Brenda K. (Foley) Lafferty of 48 loving years. Children: Sam (Kristi) Lafferty, Laura (Kevin) Cox, Angela (Anthony) Carpenter and David Lafferty. Grandchildren: Ian and Abby Lafferty, Kyle, Kayla, and Matthew Cox, Ava Carpenter and Tristen Stum. Family will receive guests from 2-3 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home located at 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. 45324. Where a memorial Service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Greg Trout officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now