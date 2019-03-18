|
|
LAFFERTY, Sanford W. "Sam" Age 75 of Fairborn, OH. peacefully left this earth on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by is mother, Emma Ruth Lafferty, Grandmother, Eva Richards, and Grandson, Brandon W. Lafferty. Sam was survived by his beloved wife Brenda K. (Foley) Lafferty of 48 loving years. Children: Sam (Kristi) Lafferty, Laura (Kevin) Cox, Angela (Anthony) Carpenter and David Lafferty. Grandchildren: Ian and Abby Lafferty, Kyle, Kayla, and Matthew Cox, Ava Carpenter and Tristen Stum. Family will receive guests from 2-3 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home located at 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. 45324. Where a memorial Service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Greg Trout officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019