DITTMAR, Sara Jane Age 80, deceased August 3, 2019, hand-in-hand with her husband of 55 years, Robert "Bob" Dittmar. Sara was born on May 12, 1939, in Columbia Park, Ohio, to the late Celestine and Arthur Hanson. After graduating from Carlisle High School, she earned her RN degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1961 and was a nurse for many years at Miami Valley Hospital and a pediatrics office. While working at Miami Valley, Sara met Bob, and they married on July 11, 1964. Together they raised two children, Susan and Jonathan. Sara lived in Kettering for the past 55 years, where she was a longtime, active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was also active with the Dayton chapter of the UC Nursing Alumni. A talented artist, Sara painted many beautiful pictures for family members. Later she took great joy in crocheting blankets for friends and family. She was also passionate about gardening and spent countless hours tending to her vegetable garden and flowerbeds. All who knew and loved her will miss Sara's kind and nurturing presence. Sara was preceded in death by her son Jonathan Dittmar, and her sister Carol Norton. She will be forever loved and remembered by her devoted husband Bob, brother Dr. Robert (Jan) Hanson, daughter, Susan (Steve) Holmes, grandchildren Abigail and Cameron Holmes, brother-in-law John Norton and numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank Ginny and Del Herbeck for their help and caring and Hospice of Dayton. Sara's life will be celebrated at a service on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior, starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. To leave condolences, please visit www. Routsong.com
