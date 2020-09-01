1/1
Sara GODWIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GODWIN, Sara J. Age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Ball State University. Sara had worked for ten years as a nurse in neonatal care and later retired from Denver Public Schools as a School Nurse with over 24 years of service. She was a member of the United Christian Church in Clayton, where she was Chairman of the Memorial Fund, a Deaconess, a Librarian and active with the Rachael Circle Missionary Group. She is survived by her nieces, Deanne (David) Vester of Union, Cathy (Bryan) Retterbush of Pittsburgh, Debi (Mike) Roark of WA, Michael (Viv) Godwin of AZ; sister-in-law, Betty Godwin of WA, great-nieces, Jennifer (Dennis) Richards, Susan Retterbush, Ryanne Needham, Beth Stewart; great-nephews, Ray (Chrystal) Vester, Eric (Alyssa) Retterbush, Rick Roark, great-great-nieces, Raylea, Brittany, Makaylan, Drew, Dana; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Willodine (Throckmorton) Godwin; sister, Martha A. Moore and brother, John W. Godwin, Jr. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved