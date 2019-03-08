HILEMAN, Sara Marguriette 92, of Kettering, passed away March 5, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1926 in Enon, Ohio, the daughter of Edgar and Levisa (Lyons) Hileman. Miss Hileman enjoyed shopping. She had been employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in computer equipment analysis for 35 years. During her years of employment she was given many commendations and promotions because of her dedicated work ethics. At her retirement she was at the top of the civilian staff. She is survived by three sisters; Joella Sue Gordon, New Carlisle, Judy Ludke, Minnesota and Nancy Lehman, Springfield and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Harold Hileman, sisters; Virginia Briley and Mary Anna Vogely and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary