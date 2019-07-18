HOLLAND, Sara Hendershot "Sally" Passed away July 13, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Village in Monroe, Ohio. Sally was born in Parkersburg, W.V. on December 6, 1929, the daughter of Robert Andrew Hendershot, Sr. and Kathryn Smith Hendershot. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Richard Holland, and twin brothers, Robert Andrew and (infant) John Wood Hendershot. A graduate of Parkersburg High School, Sally graduated from Mountain State Business College and attended Marietta College where she was a member of Chi Omega. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown and a volunteer at Arts in Middletown. With her husband, John, she was active in many youth groups, including Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Junior Achievement. She is survived by her children David (Lynn) Holland, Melanie Holland Rice, and Stephen B. Holland; grandchildren John (Sarah) Holland, Peter Holland, Carrington (Jonathan) Rice Wendell, Tripp (Currie) Holland Rice; and great grandchildren Benjamin and Samuel Holland, Tucker, Clarke, and Brooks Wendell, and May and Grace Rice. A private family service was held on July 17th in Parkersburg, W.V. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's honor to Buff's Garden, c/o The Buff Foundation, P.O. Box 641, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451; or The Dragonfly Foundation, 506 Oak Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219, to help pediatric cancer patients. Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019