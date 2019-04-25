Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Sara MARTIN
Sara MARTIN

Sara MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Sara Ann 83, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday April 22, 2019 in the River Oaks Alzheimer's Care. She was born June 14, 1936 in Miamisburg, Ohio and graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1954. In 1955, she married her High School sweetheart, Dr. Donald F. Martin. She was active in and enjoyed the Miamisburg Trinity Church Choir for many years. She also was involved in other musical organizations such as the Miamisburg Community Chorus and the Dayton Opera Chorus. She is survived by her husband of 64 years of marriage, her daughter Cindy Martin Dalton, son Don Lloyd Martin and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to or . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
