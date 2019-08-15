|
|
MIDDLEBROOK (Todd), Sara Ann Age 80 passed away on August 6, 2019. She was a native Daytonian born to Edgie (Todd) Wright, Edward Clyde Todd and Prilly Z. Wright (all deceased). Preceded in death by husband, Robert Middlebrook Sr. and brother, Ronald C. Todd, Sr. She graduated from Jefferson High School, attended Central State University and retired from the VAMC. She has been a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, serving most recently as the pianist. Survivors include two children, Sandra A. Hall (Atlanta, GA) and Staff Sergeant E-6 Todd C. Middlebrook (Ursula) (Killeen, TX); grandchildren, Mariana Davidson, Airreion and Treazure Middlebrook and great grandchild, Azariya Fordham. Devoted nephew, Elder Ronald C. Todd, II (Janice), and niece, Tonya L. Todd, including special sister-in-law, Shirley V. Todd. Memorial Service/Visitation will be held on Thursday August 15 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton from 6-9 p.m. with Eastern Star service at 7:00. Homegoing Service will be held Friday, August 16th at 8:30 a.m. with a viewing from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave, Dayton. Burial, Dayton National Cemetery. To share a memory of Sarah or a condolence to her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019