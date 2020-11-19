1/1
Sara SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH (Saucedo), Sara M.

Sara M. (Saucedo) Smith, age 59, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and her family in her home. Sara was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on August 17th, 1961, to Graciano and Wanda (Byrd) Saucedo. She worked with individuals that had developmental disabilities for the last 18 years and never considered it to be work but her passion. Sara loved arts and crafts and spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved the lights, family and the true meaning of Christmas. Sara is survived by her father, Graciano Saucedo; mother,

Wanda; three children, Tony Ward (Lyla), Christal Ward- Hipsher (David), Justin Ward (Sara); eight grandchildren,

Dylan, Alex, Abby. Marshal, Breanne, Andrew, Josie & JD; two great-grandchildren, Teghan & Paxton; eight siblings, Leroy, John, Bobby, Jay, Wanda. Brenda, Ellen & Virginia, many

nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at OTS Hall, 913 Lebanon Street, Monroe, OH 45050 on Saturday, November 21st, 11:00 A.M. Zoom available: 3168525746 password: celebrate

Family asked for a Toy Donation in lieu of flowers, toys will be donated to Virginia Nesbitt's classroom (Preble County Head Start) and other colleagues' classrooms. Sara would like to pay it forward one more time. Special thanks to Virginia Nesbitt for her love and support and Hospice of Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved