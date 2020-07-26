WARDA, Sara "Sally" Sara Warda was born to Stephen and Gundup Sayadian on May 24, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the St. Leonard's Health Center in Centerville, Ohio. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from high school at age 16. On May 24, 1941, she married Isaac Warda in Flint, Michigan. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Ike; her brother, Arakel Sayadian; her sister-in-law Lolita Sayadian; and her grandson, Brandon Warda. She lived in Flint, raised five children and owned and operated a beauty salon. In 1985, she moved to Ohio to be near her Ohio children and participated in a variety of volunteer activities there. She leaves behind four daughters Stephanie Palmer of Centerville, Ohio, Annette Weycker of Flint, Michigan, Teresa Mikoy (Tom) of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and Marlene Warda of Grand Blanc, Michigan and her son, Joseph Warda (Sandy) of Birch Run, Michigan. Her memories will live on and be enjoyed by 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Her family wishes to always remember that "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away." A Service will be held at a later date in Michigan. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Benevolent Care Fund, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458.



