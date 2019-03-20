WIELAND, Sara Gerhart A retired professor at the University of Dayton and longtime Dayton resident and community volunteer, died Saturday, March 16th at her home at Belmont Village Senior Living in Los Angeles from complications from multiple sclerosis. Born in 1938 in Hamilton, OH, Sara was a graduate of Fairborn High School and received a Bachelor's degree at Indiana University and a Master of Arts at the University of Dayton. She had a long career as a teacher at middle and high schools in Fairborn and Westerville, OH; and Des Plaines, IL; and later at the University of Dayton, where she spent more than a decade in the English Department. Trained as a ballet dancer in her youth and in college, Sara also lent considerable time and support to the arts in the region, as a volunteer and Board member with the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Art Institute, Human Race Theatre Company, Junior League and Kettering Arts Council. She had a well-deserved reputation as a dedicated partner and parent, a loving grandparent, a loyal and tenacious friend, and a generous philanthropist. Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Robert Wieland; by her parents Francis and Marta Gerhart; and by her brother Thomas. She is survived by her son Christopher, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and granddaughters Grace and Rose, all of whom reside in Southern California. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary