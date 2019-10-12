Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dixon United Methodist Church
1691 Infirmary Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dixon United Methodist Church
1691 Infirmary Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara WILLIAMS


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Sara M. Sunrise August 29, 1924, sunset October 8, 2019. A native of Franklin, PA she was a retired supervisory contract specialist from Defense Electronic Supply System and one of the original founders of Dixon United Methodist Chruch. Sara was preceded in death by two daughters Bonnie Parish and Shirley Blackwell and two sons Sheridan Lawson and Leemon S. Baker, III. Sara is survived by her children Barabara Beall of Dayton, OH, Dianna Ricks of Indianapolis, IN, Sharon D. Baker of Louisville, KY. Grandchildren Lori, Ronnie, Danny, Christine, Shawn (Monica), Dionne, Darnell, Nechelle, Andrea, Antony, Erica, Michael, Marcus, Yolanda, Kimberly (Corey), Laren (Corey), Yvette, Myron, Stephen, Aaron and a host of great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at Dixon United Methodist Church 1691 Infirmary Rd. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now