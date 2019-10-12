|
WILLIAMS, Sara M. Sunrise August 29, 1924, sunset October 8, 2019. A native of Franklin, PA she was a retired supervisory contract specialist from Defense Electronic Supply System and one of the original founders of Dixon United Methodist Chruch. Sara was preceded in death by two daughters Bonnie Parish and Shirley Blackwell and two sons Sheridan Lawson and Leemon S. Baker, III. Sara is survived by her children Barabara Beall of Dayton, OH, Dianna Ricks of Indianapolis, IN, Sharon D. Baker of Louisville, KY. Grandchildren Lori, Ronnie, Danny, Christine, Shawn (Monica), Dionne, Darnell, Nechelle, Andrea, Antony, Erica, Michael, Marcus, Yolanda, Kimberly (Corey), Laren (Corey), Yvette, Myron, Stephen, Aaron and a host of great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at Dixon United Methodist Church 1691 Infirmary Rd. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019