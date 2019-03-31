|
ADAMS, Sarah M. Age 86 was born July 19, 1932 in Youngstown, OH to Stirlon and Cleotha Askew. She passed on March 22, 2019 at . She graduated from Hubbard HS, Kent State University and received her Masters from the University of Dayton. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was a career educator starting in 1955 in the Cleveland Public School System and finishing in 1992 in the Dayton Public School system. Sarah was a faithful and devoted member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Dayton, OH. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Garth and DeLynne, one granddaughter Shannon, sisters-in-law Betty Askew and Daisy Adams, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Services will be held 12:00 P.M., Monday April 1, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue, Reverend Joe N. Whitt officiant. Visitation: 10:00-12:00 p.m.; Omega Omega memorial tribute at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Scholarship fund or Twentig, Inc "Bing" Davis Scholarship fund. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019