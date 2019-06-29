|
|
BOLTON, Sarah M. Age 82 of Fairfield passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 in her home. She was born April 2, 1937 in Richmond, Kentucky the daughter of the late William Christopher and Nancy (nee Douglas) Harris. She was employed at Avon Products. On July 27, 1957 she married Kay Bolton and he survives. Mrs. Bolton is also survived by her children Doug (Debbie) Bolton, Lynda (Mike) Cooley, Eddie (Mandi) Bolton, and Glenna (Vern) Froelich; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one brother Charles (Pat) Harris. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and several close friends. Mrs. Bolton was also preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Scrivner. A memorial service will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fellowship Bible Church 7555 N. Gilmore Rd Hamilton 45015. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019