BRILEY, Sarah Mae (89), of Dayton, went to be with her Lord on June 5, 2019 at Trinity Community. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 23, 1929 to the late Arthur and Irene Stansel. Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Richard Briley; son, Rick (Nancy) Briley of West Alexandria; two daughters, Colleen (Jerry) McClannan of Greenville, Carrie (Steve) Blackburn of Troy; grandchildren, Blake Blackburn of Cincinnati, Chad (Kristen) Blackburn of Mason, Jenna (Sarah) Blackburn of Perrysburg, Brett (Alison) McClannan of Blacklick, Alisa (Troy) Myers of Arcanum, Chris (Kaitlyn) Briley of Camden; one sister, Evelyn Heimrich of Columbus; great grandchildren, Kaylee and Jordan and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Stansel Jr., and sister, Dorothy Smith. She graduated from Fairmont High School in Kettering, where she played basketball and field hockey, and was a member of the drama club. She worked at Ohio Bell and was a housewife. Sarah was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Dayton where she was active in various church leadership positions, such as Sunday School Teacher, Women's Group President and worked many years at Once Around Thrift Shop. Her favorite pastimes were reading, doing puzzles, watching the Reds and spending time with her family. A visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on June 10, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr. Dayton, 45420 with a funeral service at 12pm. Burial will take place immediately following services in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019