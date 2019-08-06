|
BROSHEAR, Sarah F. Age 55 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Sarah was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 15, 1964 to William and Catherine (nee Wocher) Rindler. Sarah will be remembered for always wanting to help others and upon her death she was able help two recipients by providing them her corneas. Sarah is survived by her children, Grace Broshear and Travis (Dawn) Holloway; her grandchildren, Aubrie and Brooke; her siblings, Steven (Derene) Rindler, Rose Ann (Mark) Koehler, Theresa (Walt) Rosenzweig, Elizabeth (Ed) Bunting, Dana (Tim) Delehanty, Catherine (Matt) Barnett, Joseph (Tim) Rindler and William (Charlotte) Rindler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; and her children, Thomas, Erin and Alora. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Joseph Rindler officiating. Visitation will be held prior to service, starting at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Kidney Fund or . Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2019