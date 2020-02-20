|
BUSSINGER, Sarah J. Age 92, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Sarah accomplished many things but being a wife, mother and grandmother made her the proudest. She was preceded in death by her husband George in 2016. She was also preceded by her parents, Israel and Edna Scott; brothers, Winfield and Wayne Scott; sisters, Virginia Nicely, Mary Bellman and Anna Mae Scott; and by a great grandson and grandson-in-law. She is survived by eight children, Judy (Rodger) Dils, Nancy (Charles) Kurtzman, George Jr. (Patty), Janice (Joe) Tipton, Pat (Robert) Marchant, Sue Piersall-Hanes, Mary (Mike) Fessler; 18 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 2:00. Burial will be in Middle Run Cemetery in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Middle Run Primitive Baptist Church Preservation Society, P.O. Box 184, Bellbrook, OH 45305. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuenralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020