CREECH, Sarah 105, of Monroe, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, where she had resided for almost one year. She was born on March 8, 1914 in Powell County, Kentucky to parents Prewitt and Mattie (Willoughby) Gibson. Sarah attended Stanton Presbyterian High School and then Lee's Junior College in Jackson, Kentucky, graduating with a teaching certificate. She taught in the Powell County area one room schools for several years before marrying Omer Creech in 1942. Then WWII happened and Omer joined the Marines. Sarah taught for almost a year in North Carolina before Omer shipped out. Sarah then earned her B.S. degree at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky and her Master's Degree from University of Cincinnati. She taught a total of 33 years as an Elementary School teacher, in addition to her time teaching in Kentucky, she taught in Middletown at Sherman Elementary, Gratis Elementary, and South Lebanon, Kings Mills District. Sarah and Omer were active members of University Baptist Church for over 30 years, serving in various capacities. The Lord blessed them both for their faithfulness. Sarah is survived by her daughters, Linda Gayle Gillespie, Deborah (Norbert) Schunk, Sheila McDonough & Oma (Harold) Bowman; daughter-in-law, Marianne Creech; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Creech; son, Don Creech; parents; brothers, Sherman Gibson & Bill Gibson; and sisters, Opal Combs, Mary Rogers & Nellie Hodge. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to University Baptist Church, 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown, Ohio, 45044 - OR - Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio, 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on June 18, 2019