|
|
HAMMOND, Sarah Jo 86, of Dayton, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; son, Dennis; sister, Maryann; and brother, Robert. Sarah is survived by daughter, Tessie; son, David; grandchildren, Kyle, Shane, Seth and Jerrod; great grandchildren, Kiefer, Vincent, Hunter and Gavin; niece, Laura (Ed); great niece, Hailey; and brother-in-law, Charles. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, Dayton. Arrangements in care of SchlientzMoore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019