Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations
1632 Wayne Ave.
Dayton, OH 45410
937-291-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah HAMMOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah HAMMOND Obituary
HAMMOND, Sarah Jo 86, of Dayton, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; son, Dennis; sister, Maryann; and brother, Robert. Sarah is survived by daughter, Tessie; son, David; grandchildren, Kyle, Shane, Seth and Jerrod; great grandchildren, Kiefer, Vincent, Hunter and Gavin; niece, Laura (Ed); great niece, Hailey; and brother-in-law, Charles. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, Dayton. Arrangements in care of SchlientzMoore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now